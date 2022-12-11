Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy & Dresses the Part

There was no shortage of spectacular moments during this year's college football season. One of the enduring memories will undoubtedly be the play of USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams turned his brief cameo in Los Angeles into a cinematic experience. It was a beautiful montage of fire pre-game outfits, painted fingernails, and touchdowns.

Leading up to the Heisman Trophy Ceremony, much like political elections, there is an unmistakable feeling of momentum that the winning candidate can sense. By early Saturday evening, it had become apparent that Williams was taking home the Heisman Trophy.

So when the time came, and Steve Spurrier announced that Williams was joining football's most exclusive fraternity, the historic moment felt almost like a foregone conclusion. Given Williams' Hollywood vibes and advanced sartorial style, it was only fitting for the 20-year-old to stiff-arm his opponents again.

adidas x Gucci

Caleb Williams smiles before the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Williams wore a suit designed in collaboration between adidas x Gucci. The double-breasted wool coat featured beige and brown checks offset by three white stripes. The iconic Trefoil and Gucci logos are embroidered on the left breast pocket.

Williams' matching wool flannel pants were also a mix of the fashion house's motifs and the historic sportswear brand. Three white stripes ran down the leg while gold-toned hardware and leather created a hybrid look.

Fans can shop the collection on the Gucci website. However, it will cost shoppers a pretty penny. The coat costs $3,500, the pants run $2,300, not to mention the $1,800 boots. But that is a workplace expense for an athlete like Williams.

The Heisman Trophy winner will play in the Cotton Bowl before inevitably becoming the first quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

