Cameron Brink Wears Jack Harlow's Sneakers at Dodgers Game
In a town full of stars, none are shining brighter than Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink. Not only is she playing well during her WNBA rookie season, but she is quickly becoming one of the most beloved athletes in a sports-crazed city.
Before her final season with the Stanford Cardinal, Brink signed a historic NIL deal with New Balance. Since then, the 22-year-old has starred in national ad campaigns for the brand, where her authentic personality has popped off the screen.
Brink and her teammate Rickea Jackson were honored by throwing out the first pitch before last night's MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Naturally, the budding superstar did not miss when it came to her choice of footwear. Below is a social post from Complex Sneakers showing Brink's rare Jack Harlow-inspired New Balance sneakers.
Brink wore the Jack Harlow x New Balance 1906R in the "Kentucky Derby" colorway. While Brink and other top athletes, like Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, represent New Balance in sports, the Kentucky-born rapper adds his flair to the sneaker brand's lifestyle side.
For those wondering, the pink and green Jack Harlow x New Balance 1906R "Kentucky Derby" sneakers do not have an official release date. However, that does not stop Brink from rocking them well before they hit shelves.
When Brink is not starring in commercials or throwing out ceremonial first pitches, she wears the New Balance TWO WXY V4 on the basketball court. Athletes and fans can choose between multiple colorways of the performance model on the New Balance website.
With Brink and Ohtani in the same media market, it is sure to be an exciting summer in Los Angeles for New Balance. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
