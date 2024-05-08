Candace Parker Named President of Adidas Women's Basketball
Earlier this month, WNBA legend Candace Parker announced her retirement after 16 seasons in the league. In addition to elevating the sport to new heights, Parker was also a trailblazer in the sneaker industry. She wore adidas throughout her entire career and had the first women's signature basketball shoe in the brand's history.
In a press release this morning, adidas announced Parker has been appointed President of adidas Women’s Basketball. This new leadership changes takes place effective immediately. In her new role as President, Parker will collaborate with the brand to create a powerful platform aimed at influencing and elevating the future of women's sports.
Adidas and Parker plan to leverage her deep understanding of the game and the needs of female athletes to define a clear and impactful direction, with a focus on access, increased representation, and breaking down barriers on a global scale.
"Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with adidas," said Parker. "From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women's sports. It's not just about products; it's about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access."
Parker is set to play a pivotal role in building upon the brand’s storied women’s roster—which boasts all-stars like Aliyah Boston, Hailey Van Lith, Kahleah Copper, Aaliyah Edwards, Chelsea Gray, Betnijah Laney, Alysha Clark, Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike, and Erica Wheeler, among others. Rounding out her role, she’ll also be overseeing adidas Women’s Basketball products lines.
This role underscores the brand’s commitment to amplifying women in Basketball and its recognition of Candace’s enduring impact as a driver of change and advocate for the sport. A visionary both on and off the court, Parker once again shatters the glass ceiling as she heralds a new era of inclusive and transformative leadership in the sports industry.
Eric Wise, Global GM at adidas Basketball, said, "We are honored to be a part of Candace’s historic legacy as she transitions from signature athlete to this new leadership role within adidas Basketball. As a true innovator with a profound passion for the game, we are confident that she is a perfect fit to evolve the adidas Women’s Basketball business and catalyze a new era of growth and credibility for the brand."
