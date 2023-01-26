Damian Lillard Scores 60 Points in Adidas Dame 8

Skip to main content

Damian Lillard Drops 60 in Adidas Dame 8

NBA All-Star Damian Lillard scored 60 points in his eighth signature adidas basketball shoe.
It is no secret that the NBA is enjoying a scoring renaissance. Almost every night, a different player is going off for 40 or 50 points. On Wednesday night, Damian Lillard took it to a new level with the most efficient 60-point game in the history of the NBA.

The 6x NBA All-Star led the Portland Trail Blazers to a 134-124 victory over the Utah Jazz. It was just another reminder to respect his name. In fact, that was the name of the adidas sneaker colorway Lillard wore during his outrageous performance.

During last night's epic performance, Lillard wore his eighth signature basketball shoe - the adidas Dame 8. It was hard not to notice the aqua-colored shoes while Lillard ran all over the hardwood, splashing threes from every direction.

The 'Respect My Name' colorway has been a favorite among Lillard's loyal fans. It features an aqua air-mesh upper, which helps keep the shoe light and breathable. The adidas logo and Lillard's famous phrase "Respect My Name" appear in black. Lastly, the rubber outsole and accents are dressed in bright pink.

adidas Dame 8

View of teal and black adidas shoes.

A detailed look at Damian Lillard's shoes.

The adidas Dame 8 'Respect My Name' colorway hit shelves in July 2022 for $130. The shoes sold out online, but they are available in most sizes on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and Kicks Crew.

Fans not wanting to pay resale prices can still choose between six colorways on the adidas website. Most are marked down from $130 to $98 in adult sizes. Even better, Lillard and adidas recently teamed up to launch an affordable sneaker line called the adidas Dame Certified.

Not only is Lillard a generational point guard bound for the Basketball Hall of Fame, but he is a man of the people. In an era when authenticity is lacking, Lillard always keeps it real and remembers where he came from. Our hats go off to "Dame Dolla" for another incredible performance.

