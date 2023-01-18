Damian Lillard Offers the Blueprint for Star Athletes

Skip to main content

Damian Lillard Autographs Shoes Before 44-Point Game

NBA All-Star guard Damian Lillard signed a fan's adidas shoes before scoring 44 points.
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has provided the blueprint for future star athletes. The keys to Lillard's enduring popularity among players, media, and fans are simple - work hard, remain loyal, and treat everyone with respect.

Last night was another prime example of the universe rewarding Lillard's good karma. Before Portland played the Denver Nuggets, Lillard autographed a pair of his signature adidas shoes for a fan. Then, a few hours later, the perennial NBA All-Star put the finishing touches on a 44-point game.

Over the past year, Lillard has played in his eighth signature basketball shoe - the adidas Dame 8. The performance model has become a favorite among athletes and sneakerheads thanks to its technology and fun colorways.

Lillard poured in bucket after bucket last night in the adidas Dame 8 in the 'Respect My Name' colorway. It was the same shoe Lillard signed for his fan during warmups. Below is everything you need to know about the brightly-colored hoop shoes.

adidas Dame 8

Damian Lillard signs a fan's shoe before a game.

Damian Lillard signs shoes for a fan.

The adidas Dame 8 'Respect My Name' was released on July 10, 2022, for $120. Unfortunately, the shoes sold out online, but they are available in most sizes on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and Kicks Crew.

The 'Respect My Name' colorway features an aqua upper contrasted by three black stripes on the side and pink detailing around the shoe. The rubber outsole and Bounce Pro midsole are designed specifically for Lillard's combination of speed and precision.

The air mesh upper and textile lining provide a breezy experience for players sweating it out on the court. Even better, the shoe was made using recycled material from production waste. According to adidas, 25% of the components used to make the upper are made with a minimum of 50% recycled content.

With the NBA All-Star Game coming up next month, fans have to make sure they send Lillard to Salt Lake City to represent Portland and adidas. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Damian Lillard signs a fan's shoe before a game.
