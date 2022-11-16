Damian Lillard's Adidas Shoes Inspired by Portland Airport

The slogan "Keep Portland Weird" is more than a catchphrase; it's a clarion call to all those unique personalities that reside in the Pacific Northwest. One example of Rose City's quirkiness was the iconic blue, purple, and green carpet at Portland International Airport.

Sure, the carpet got renovated a few years back. But the carpet is making a comeback, and so are the Portland Trail Blazers. After missing 53 games last season, 6x NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is back with a vengeance.

The Trail Blazers have the best record in the Western Conference, thanks to Lillard's 28 points per game. Lillard has built a reputation for never running from the grind and remaining true to Portland.

During last night's win over the San Antonio Spurs, Lillard debuted a new colorway of his signature Adidas shoe which Portlanders will love. It matched the team's new City Edition uniforms and represented all that is exciting about basketball shoes.

Adidas Dame 8

Damian Lillard wearing the Adidas Dame 8 in the 'PDX' colorway. Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, Lillard wore the Adidas Dame 8 in a never-before-seen 'PDX' colorway. Unfortunately, we have no idea if this colorway will ever release to the public. But the good news is fans can choose between several colorways of Lillard's eight signature shoe on the Adidas website.

The Adidas Dame 8 was launched in December 2021 for $140. Additionally, the two partners recently teamed up for the start of another sneaker line called the Adidas Dame Certified, which is meant to be more affordable without sacrificing quality.

It is an exciting time for Lillard. Not only is he back on the court and launching new sneaker lines, but he is also recently made his first tech investment in a sneaker company called KICKS CREW.

FanNation Kicks spoke with Lillard last month about his business venture. Recently, the company announced that for Giving Tuesday, KICKS CREW would be donating 10% of proceeds from sales from The Dame Edit to Lillard's RESPECT Program from November 29 - December 10.

The 2022-23 NBA season is barely a month old, and Lillard is already in playoff mode. We cannot wait to see what he, Adidas, and KICKS CREW have planned for the future. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your shoe news.

