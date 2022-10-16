Adidas & Damian Lillard Making Affordable Basketball Shoes

Skip to main content
NBA All-Star Damian Lillard and Adidas have launched an affordable basketball sneaker line.
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has built a strong reputation for his loyalty and authenticity. The 6x NBA All-Star never runs from the grind, and he certainly never forgets his unusual road to the league.

After eight highly-successful signature shoes with Adidas, Lillard is expanding his footprint in the basketball world. Yesterday on Twitter, the 32-year-old announced the launch of the Dame Certified, a budget-friendly basketball sneaker line.

Lillard tweeted, "It’s always been my goal to keep my shoes reasonably priced. To stay in line with those values, I’m launching my #DameCertified line with @adidas."

Lillard went on to say that he will wear the $95 shoes on the court this season in addition to Adidas Dame 8. Below is everything fans need to know about the affordable hoop shoes.

Adidas Dame Certified

Damian Lillard's white, red, and black shoes.

The Adidas Dame Certified in the 'Portland' colorway.

Fans can purchase the Adidas Dame Certified in three colorways on the Adidas website. Despite only costing $95, the performance basketball shoes feature Adidas' best technology.

The Adidas Dame Certified features a lightweight Bounce midsole for elevated cushioning and a breathable upper that keeps the air flowing. A unique elevated traction pattern on the rubber outsole provides a superior grip on the hardwood.

Adidas remains committed to helping the environment. The shoes are generated from production waste and post-consumer household waste to avoid the larger environmental impact of producing virgin content.

Lillard and Adidas struck gold with the Dame Certified. Not only are the shoes affordable and aesthetically pleasing, but they retail at a fair price. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

