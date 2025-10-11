Deion Sanders Wears Nike "Must Be the Money" Shoes in Colorado Win
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
What a difference a week makes. Last Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes were reeling from a tough loss against the TCU Horned Frogs, and head coach Deion Sanders admitted to feeling blood clots in his left left during the game.
Sanders underwent surgery on Tuesday and was back on the field today for Colorado's 24-17 upset win over the 22nd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. In addition to showing incredible toughness and resolve, Sanders also flexed his footwear.
Shopping Information
With all eyes on his lower body, Sanders strutted onto the field in the Nike Air Diamond Turf "Must Be The Money" colorway. Sanders first debuted the shoes on his Instagram last April before their eventual release last month.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the Nike Air Diamond Turf "Must Be The Money" colorway is still available in most adult sizes for $155 at Nike, Foot Locker, and Hibbett.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf is Sanders' first signature sneaker. While it is often overshadowed by the following Nike Air DT '96, this original is an iconic cross-trainer that has enjoyed a strong comeback this year.
History
Meanwhile, the colorway is inspired by Sanders' album Prime Time, highlighted by the single "Must Be The Money." The suit Sanders wore in the music video is where the colors and design elements originate.
The "Must Be The Money" colorway sports a smooth upper featuring shades of Sail and Coconut Milk. Meanwhile, Off Noir detailing and hits Mica Blue offer a strong contrast. Lastly, "Nike Air" branding pops off the heels in gold.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf was originally released in 1994 and designed to stand out on Sanders' feet while he dominated the football and baseball fields (sometimes on the same day). Like Sanders, the model's playing days are over, but it continues to age incredibly well like Coach Prime.
More Shoes
With Colorado back in the win column and Sanders in good shape, the team is ready to make a strong push during the latter half of the season.
Do not be surprised to see Sanders grab more headlines with his footwear over the coming weeks. The iconic athlete and influential coach continues to dominate the sneaker world at 58 years old.
The college football weekend is far from over, so stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the sports world and beyond.