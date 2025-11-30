Deion Sanders' Nike Sneakers Drop in Dallas Cowboys Colors This Week

Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders' season ended yesterday with an unceremonious loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. But fans can count on two things: Sanders will get his team back to contention, and he will remain a force in the footwear industry.

Since reuniting with Nike in July 2023, Sanders' retro signature sneaker line has enjoyed a strong resurgence in popularity. Nike has released Sanders' first two trainers in new and original colorways that celebrate his one-of-a-kind career.

All of the drops have garnered attention, but fans have closely monitored an upcoming sneaker release inspired by Sanders' time with the Dallas Cowboys. Below is everything you must know about the Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway.

Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys'

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, December 5. Online shoppers can buy the old-school kicks for $155 on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

It is safe to assume the 'Cowboys' colorway will sell out on release day. While colorways inspired by the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, and Baltimore Ravens have lasted on shelves in some sizes, the Cowboys fanbase and sneaker community will likely devour these iconic shoes.

Fans who miss the initial drop can find the Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway on sneaker resale websites. Currently, the shoes have an average resale price of $197 on StockX.

Deion's Signature Style

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf was first released as a cross trainer in 1994 and has received a "street-ready refresh." This updated version features Air units in the heel and forefoot, plus durable leather and a midfoot strap for a secure fit.

The silhouette sports a white upper with College Navy overlays. Meanwhile, Metallic Silver accents provide the perfect pop on Sanders' logo and the legendary "Nike Air" branding on the heels.

Originally designed for two-sport athletes like Sanders, these trainers are no longer considered performance models. But they are a must-have for fans this holiday shopping season.

Deion and Nike's History

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf is Sanders' first signature sneaker. While it is often overshadowed by the following Nike Air DT '96, this original is an iconic cross-trainer that has enjoyed a strong comeback this year.

After a short break, the two collaborative partners have reunited to form an unstoppable team. Best of all, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is primed to be the face of the Nike Deion line moving forward.

