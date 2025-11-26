Foot Locker Unwraps 6 of the Holiday's Hottest Sneakers

Shopping season is officially here, and no sneaker store does it bigger and better than Foot Locker. This December, Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker are bringing the Gifts of Greatness heat all month long, with six of the most-anticipated Nike and Jordan Brand releases of the season.

From iconic retro returns to futuristic silhouettes, these sneaker drops celebrate the legacy, innovation, and cultural impact that define sneaker culture.

To celebrate the upcoming launches and bring gifts of greatness to life, Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker will unveil the Greatness Unwrapped – a series of in-store activations popping up in key markets across the country designed to spark excitement, foster community and spread joy this holiday season.

Nike Diamond Turf 'Cowboys'

The Nike Diamond Turf "Cowboys" colorway. | Foot Locker

Deion "Prime Time" Sanders' iconic cross-trainer is back in Dallas Cowboys colors. The Nike Diamond Turf embodies versatility for athletes who do it all. It is an homage to a dual-sport icon whose game and style transcend eras.

The Nike Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' drops on Friday, December 5. Shoppers can buy the kicks in adult sizing for $155 via launch reservation at footlocker.com and in select Foot Locker stores nationwide.

Nike Griffey 1 'Freshwater'

The Nike Griffey 1 'Freshwater' colorway. | Foot Locker

Ken Griffey's most iconic sneaker returns after 20 years. The Air Griffey Max I 'Freshwater' celebrates his Seattle legacy and baseball heritage with its teal, black, and white colorway.

The Nike Griffey 1 'Freshwater' drops on Friday, December 12. Shoppers can buy the sneakers in adult sizing for $170 and Grade School sizing for $122 via launch reservation at footlocker.com and kidsfootlocker.com and in select Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker stores nationwide.

Jordan Retro 11 'Gamma Blue'

The Jordan Retro 11 'Gamma Blue' colorway. | Foot Locker

It has been 12 years since its last drop, but the Air Jordan 11 'Gamma Blue' returns to continue Jordan Brand's holiday tradition. A symbol of prestige and nostalgia, this release is a collector's favorite and one of Michael Jordan's most beloved silhouettes.

The old-school hoop shoes drop on Saturday, December 13. Shoppers can find the kicks in adult sizing for $235 and Grade School sizing for $190 via launch reservation at footlocker.com and kidsfootlocker.com and via launch reservation at select Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker stores nationwide.

Nike Foamposite 'Pine Green'

The Nike Foamposite 'Pine Green' colorway. | Foot Locker

The Nike Foamposite 'Pine Green' makes its first appearance since 2011. It channels the height of 2010s sneaker culture. A defining East Coast icon, the Foamposite remains a bold statement in every collection.

The retro sneakers drop on Friday, December 19. Shoppers buy sneakers in adult sizing for $240 via launch reservation at footlocker.com and in select Foot Locker stores nationwide.

Nike GT Future 'Metallic'

The Nike GT Future 'Metallic' colorway. | Foot Locker

Unlike the other drops, the Nike GT Future 'Metallic' is a futuristic evolution of early 2000s basketball design. It was created under Nike veteran Frank Cooke; the GT Future fuses Foamposite-inspired molding with cutting-edge performance engineering with a reflective red-orange finish.

The performance basketball shoes drop on Saturday, December 20. Shoppers can buy the hoop shoes in adult sizing for $200 via launch reservation in select Foot Locker stores only nationwide.

Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny'

The Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny' colorway. | Foot Locker

Last but not least is the Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny'. The OG 1993 classic returns playful, nostalgic, and instantly recognizable. The Air Jordan 8 celebrates Space Jam's legacy and the timeless crossover between sport and culture.

The retro basketball shoes drop on Saturday, December 20. Shoppers can buy the kicks in adult sizing for $210 and Grade School sizing for $165 via launch reservation at footlocker.com and kidsfootlocker.com and in select Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker Stores nationwide.

More Footwear News