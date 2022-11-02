DeMar DeRozan Wore Multiple Rare Sneakers During Bulls Game

Skip to main content
DeMar DeRozan Wore Three Classic Sneakers Last Night

DeMar DeRozan Wore Three Classic Sneakers Last Night

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan played in retro Air Jordans and Kobe Bryant's Nike shoes last night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan played in retro Air Jordans and Kobe Bryant's Nike shoes last night.

The NBA always feels like a soap opera. However, that is especially true given the never-ending drama with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite having a game against the Chicago Bulls last night, the Nets organization and head coach Steve Nash parted ways yesterday morning.

The Nets dysfunction allowed Bulls' perimeter wings Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to eat. LaVine led the way with 29 points, while DeRozan chipped in 20 points. However, we at FanNation Kicks were more impressed with DeRozan's footwear.

The Nike athlete has become the torchbearer for Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line. Additionally, DeRozan is a fan of the legendary Air Jordan collection. Last night, DeRozan wore three classic pairs of kicks in Brooklyn. Below is what fans need to know about his shoes.

Air Jordan 6 'Carmine'

Description: The Air Jordan 6 was originally released in 1991. Michael Jordan wore the model en route to winning his first NBA Championship. Since then, the Air Jordan 6 has been released in countless colorways. However, the OG 'Carmine' colorway remains a fan favorite.

Shoe Information: The Air Jordan 6 was last released in February 2021 for $200. The retro basketball shoe now has an average resale price of $246, according to StockX.

Nike Kobe 3 'Prelude'

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan attempts to stop a Nets fast break.

DeMar DeRozan wore the Nike Kobe 3 'Prelude' during the first half of Tuesday night's game.

Description: Kobe Bryant wore the Nike Kobe 3 during his 2007-08 MVP season. It has only enjoyed one retro release, which was part of the 'Prelude' pack. Nike re-released Bryant's first eight signature shoes (in story-telling colorways) leading up to the release of the Nike Kobe 9.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Shoe Information: The Nike Kobe 3 'Prelude' was released in December 2013 for $200. The shoes now have an average resale price of $646, according to StockX.

Nike Kobe 11 Elite 'FCB Mambacurial'

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan shoots a layup.

DeMar DeRozan wore the Nike Kobe 11 Elite 'FCB Mambacurial' during the second half of Tuesday night's game.

Description: During Kobe Bryant's final season in the NBA, Nike mass-produced dozens of colorways of his final signature shoe. The Nike Kobe 11 Elite ' FCB Mambacurial' was a nod to Bryant's favorite football club - FC Barcelona.

Shoe Information: The Nike Kobe 11 Elite 'Mambacurial' was released in September 2016 for $200. The shoes now have an average resale price of $437, according to StockX.

Recommended For You

DeMar DeRozan Makes History in Rare Kobes

DeMar DeRozan Signs Contract Extension with Nike

DeMar DeRozan's Top Ten Kobe's of 2021-22 Season

In This Article (2)

Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan looks on during a game.
News

DeMar DeRozan Wore Multiple Rare Sneakers During Bulls Game

By Pat Benson
Kyrie Irving sighs after a foul call.
News

Nike Issues Statement on Kyrie Irving

By Pat Benson
Donovan Peoples-Jones arrives to game in costume.
News

Cleveland Browns Receiver Wears Hilarious Costume with Nike Dunks

By Pat Benson
View of black, blue, and white Nike Kobe shoes.
News

Ten Best Shoes Worn in the NBA During October

By Pat Benson
Blue and orange Nike Dunk shoes.
News

Nike Releasing Two Highly Anticipated Sneakers Tomorrow

By Pat Benson
Black and green Nike Kyrie 4 shoes.
News

Five Best Halloween-Themed Basketball Shoes

By Pat Benson
Zion Williamson poses for picture at UCLA game.
News

Zion Williamson Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at UCLA Game

By Pat Benson
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb points to the photographer.
News

Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Unreleased Travis Scott Shoes

By Pat Benson