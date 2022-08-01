DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Deal with Nike

The NBA and sneaker world never take a day off. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Nike has re-signed DeMar DeRozan to a new four-deal. The company plans to keep the All-NBA forward as the featured face of Kobe Bryant's sneaker line.

If you read our website regularly, then you often see DeRozan making headlines for the rare Kobe sneakers he trots out on a regular basis. Just two weeks ago, we ranked his top ten Kobes of the 2021-22 season.

The Compton, California native grew up in the shadow of the late-great Bryant. DeRozan wore Kobe sneakers throughout high school and college but took it to a new level in the NBA.

After Bryant retired in 2016, DeRozan began carrying the torch for the Nike Kobe signature line. The perennial All-Star regularly debuted the newest Kobe models. In addition to new Kobe hoop shoes, DeRozan would often pull out older models that he had collected over the years.

DeMar DeRozan wearing Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe' during the 2021-22 season. © Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Following Bryant's untimely passing, Nike and the Bryant estate were unable to reach a new contract. For over a year, players and fans alike had to grab whatever Kobe basketball shoes they could find. Luckily, the two parties reached an agreement in March 2022, and Nike plans to continue re-releasing older Kobe models (known as the Kobe Protro line).

This is exciting news for hoopers and sneakerheads. Speaking for fans everywhere, our only wish is that Kobe sneakers become easier to purchase moving forward. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

