NBA Free Agent Signs Sneaker Deal with Puma

Late Monday night, veteran NBA point guard Dennis Schroder announced his new footwear and apparel deal with Puma on Instagram. The partnership between Puma and Schroder feels like a natural fit.

Schroder was born and raised in Germany, and played for the German Men's national basketball team. Of course, Puma is headquartered in Germany. The multinational corporation has been a household name for decades but enjoyed a rise in popularity with NBA players since it reentered the performance basketball shoe market in 2018.

Schroder is currently a free agent after playing for the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 NBA season. However, the 28-year-old will likely find a new team as we get closer to the start of training camps in late September.

Schroder has played nine seasons in the NBA and is still a productive point guard. Despite playing for two teams last season, Schroder averaged 13.5 points and 4.6 assists per game in 64 appearances.

Dennis Schroder wore the Puma Clyde All-Pro shoes during the 2021-22 NBA season. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Schroder tipped his hand last season when he began wearing Puma basketball shoes. Before last season, Schroder always wore Nike shoes - specifically models from the Kobe, KD, and Kyrie signature lines.

Even though Schroder enjoys international popularity, it seems unlikely that he gets a signature sneaker line with Puma. The company only has one player with a signature line, and that is Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. We will keep you updated as we learn more details about Schroder's new Puma contract.

The 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner, and Schroder must adjust to another new team. Wherever Schroder lands, Puma will ensure its newest athlete is laced up in its best gear. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

