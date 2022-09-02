Ja Morant Reportedly Getting Signature Shoe with Nike

Skip to main content
Ja Morant Getting Signature Nike Basketball Shoe

Ja Morant Getting Signature Nike Basketball Shoe

Nike is reportedly giving Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant a signature basketball shoe.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Nike is reportedly giving Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant a signature basketball shoe.

It has been a busy day for basketball shoe news. Earlier, we learned that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is getting a signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. Now there is reporting that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is getting a signature sneaker with Nike.

In July, we ranked Morant as one of five NBA players deserving of a signature line. According to Sole Retriever, the Nike Ja 1 will release in Summer 2023. The reporting indicates there are three launch colorways - "Phantom," "Cobalt Bliss," and "Game Royal." 

Morant's first signature shoe is expected to cost $110. However, there are no official images or tech specs at this time. 

Ja Morant sits on the court during a game.

Ja Morant wearing the Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude.'

Morant signed with Nike before the Grizzlies selected him with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Since that time, the budding superstar has worn an array of different Nike basketball shoes. Earlier this summer, we ranked his top ten shoes from the 2021-22 NBA season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Not only did Morant look good this past season, but he played out of his mind. Morant averaged 27.4 points and 6.7 assists per game. Thanks to his stellar play, Morant was named an All-Star, All-NBA, and the NBA's Most Improved Player.

Morant has a bright future, and Nike is getting in on the ground floor of a long and successful career. We will keep you updated as we learn more about the Nike Ja 1. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for updates and analysis.

Recommended For You

Drake's Nike Shoes are Affordable

James Harden Gives Lil Baby Special Adidas Shoes

Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude' Dropping in 2022

In This Article (2)

Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant
Ja Morant

Ja Morant looks on during a game.
News

Ja Morant Reportedly Getting Signature Shoe with Nike

By Pat Benson
Jayson Tatum fist pumps during a game.
News

Jayson Tatum Reportedly Getting Signature Shoe with Jordan

By Pat Benson
Mookie Betts smiles in museum.
News

Dodgers Outfielder Mookie Betts Wears Michael Jordan-Inspired Outfit

By Pat Benson
View of Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' shoes.
News

Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Hits Shelves on September 10

By Pat Benson
Quandre Diggs walking outside.
News

Seattle Seahawks Safety Wears Travis Scott Nikes

By Pat Benson
View of Nike Dunk Low 'UNC' shoes.
News

Nike Raising Prices on Most Popular Shoe

By Pat Benson
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks to pass during a preseason NFL game.
News

Trevor Lawrence Promotes Affordable Adidas Shoes

By Pat Benson
View of all-black Nike Hot Step Air Terra shoe.
News

Drake's New Nike Shoes are Surprisingly Affordable

By Pat Benson