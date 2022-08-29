Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude' Rumored to Release in 2022

Nike and Kobe Bryant began releasing older models from the Nike Kobe line in 2018. But only under one condition - the retro basketball shoes must include performance upgrades. Thus, the Protro series was born in the wake of Bryant's historic 20-year career. However, the Protro series was not the first time the two partners had done retro releases.

Bryant tore his left Achilles tendon in April 2013. In some of his first few games back during the 2013-14 season, Bryant wore older models from his signature line. The retrospective release was known as the 'Prelude' collection and was designed to tell stories through artistic colorways. It was all meant to culminate in an epic release of the Nike Kobe 9.

Unfortunately, Bryant would play in just six games during the 2013-14 season after suffering a lateral tibial plateau fracture in his left knee. As a result, fans would not see much of the Los Angeles Lakers legend in the Prelude series or the Kobe 9.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Prelude'

OG Nike Kobe 6 Prelude 'All-Star MVP' Nike

After almost a decade, fans might be getting a combination of the Prelude and Protro series. According to House of Heat, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Prelude' is returning soon. The OG prelude sneaker was known as the 'All-Star MVP' colorway and was released on January 11, 2014.

The multi-color shoe retailed for $200 but now has an average resale price of $1,333, according to StockX. As of today, there is no official release date, prices, or images released by Nike.

Nevertheless, this is exciting news for fans. Ever since Bryant's tragic passing, insult has been added to injury by the challenges in buying his legendary basketball shoes. This gives hoopers and sneakerheads alike another opportunity to purchase a pair of the rare basketball shoes.

We will keep you updated on this important release as we learn more. Keep it locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, highlights, and interviews.

