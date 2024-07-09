Devin Booker's Nike Sneakers Will Be Painfully Boring in Olympics
Despite enjoying high approval ratings among basketball fans and maintaining a positive public image, Devin Booker cannot get his signature Nike sneaker line off the ground.
The problems plaguing the Nike Book 1 have been well-documented. Most of Booker's best sneakers have not been released, while Nike has limited supplies of general-release colorways.
Even worse, Booker has acknowledged the issues on social media, which has not inspired confidence. Then he went on the offensive by beefing with Shaquille O'Neal over his footwear.
The sneaker community is accustomed to rocky rollouts, and they are willing to struggle through the process if the sneakers are exciting. But that is the biggest problem for the Nike Book 1 - it is just so painfully boring.
This past weekend, Team USA had its first basketball practice, and the roster full of NBA stars laced up unreleased patriotic colorways and debuted new sneakers - except for Booker.
Booker wore a player-exclusive colorway, which fans had already seen P.J. Tucker wear last season. A social media meant by the Phoenix Suns to meant to fuel hype backfired as it highlighted the boring basketball shoe.
When asked what Nike Book 1 colorways he would wear, Booker seemingly went out of his way to not make headlines. He answered, "They [Nike] made a couple pairs for me, but I'm going to kind of build outside of that."
Booker continued, "I think the Forrest Gump, the Cortez, would be good to have in the bag. They're red, white, and blue. So we'll see. I'll try to keep them in the rotation."
Instagram users were less than thrilled in the comments section. One fan said, "So, basically, he is saying nothing new is coming." Another added, "Nike fumbled the release of his sneaker this year."
It was eerily similar to Booker's weird decision to wear Converse sneakers to 2023 NBA Media Day instead of his first signature Nike sneaker. There is no way Nike Basketball is happy how the launch fo Booker's signature sneaker line has gone.
Currently, one colorway of the Nike Book 1 is available for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website. There should be more colorways released over the next few months, but there are no signs that the Nike Book 1 will spike in popularity. That ship has sailed.
While Booker looks to kill any hype for his signature sneaker line, the rest of Team USA will bring the heat with their footwear at the Paris Olympics.
