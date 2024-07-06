Team USA Shows Off Its Nike Kobe Sneakers For Olympics
Team USA basketball players arrived in Las Vegas on Friday to begin their preparation for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The roster full of NBA stars must coalesce as a unit before they take on other squads in Paris later this month.
USA Basketball's official social media channels shared pictures and videos of the players arriving at the team hotel and trying out their new gear, including some limited-edition sneakers.
Six players on the roster are Nike athletes, with three sporting their signature sneakers. For the non-signature athletes, their preference in footwear couldn't be more clear. They want to wear the retro sneakers from Kobe Bryant's legendary signature line.
While Team USA's players will almost certainly rock multiple patriotic colorways of Nike Kobe sneakers, fans got their first look at what the hoopers will wear on the hardwood.
In the social media post below, we can see Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton proudly holding up two USA-themed colorways of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. (We can also see multiple player-exclusive sneakers from other brands sitting on the shelf behind Haliburton's shoulder).
The navy and white colorways will perfectly match Team USA's home and away uniforms. Best of all, there should be plenty more where that came from, as there are several Olympic colorways from the Nike Kobe line.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend only played in two Olympics (2008 and 2012), but he had several general-release and player-exclusive sneakers that dawned the red, white, and blue for the Summer Games.
Online shoppers can find most of Bryant's 'USA' colorways on sneaker resale websites such as eBay, StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
While we do not anticipate the sneakers Haliburton is holding to be released, the Nike Kobe 4 'Gold Medal' will be released this summer. Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, even teased the iconic sneakers in an Instagram post earlier today.
The Summer Olympics are always great for sneakerheads, but this year's events will be extra special as it is the swan song for many of our country's best basketball players and their signature lines.
