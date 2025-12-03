Suns Receive Good Injury News Regarding Star Devin Booker
Suns star Devin Booker left Monday night’s game vs. the Lakers early with a groin injury.
On Wednesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Booker suffered a right groin strain and will be re-evaluated in a week. This is the best case scenario for the Suns and Booker as he could just miss two or three games before being checked out again.
Phoenix will face the Rockets on Friday, the Timberwolves on Monday and the reigning champion Thunder next Wednesday in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. It’s possible Booker would be available for next Wednesday’s game if he is cleared for action. These games will mark the first contests Booker has missed so far this season.
Booker played in 10 minutes of the Suns’ 125–108 win over the Lakers on Monday before exiting with the injury. He posted 11 points, three assists and two rebounds in that time.
The guard is leading the Suns with averages of 25.7 points and 6.9 assists per game. The Suns remain in the seventh spot in the Western Conference with a 13–9 overall record.