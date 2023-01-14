New Orleans Pelicans Player Loses Shoes to Fan

There was a full slate of primetime NBA teams played on Friday night. The matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons might have flown under the radar of most hoops fans, but not one dedicated sneakerhead.

Before New Orleans defeated Detroit on the road, Pelicans' backup point guard Devonte' Graham made the critical mistake of accepting a challenge to play rock, paper, scissors for his Air Jordan shoes. The young fan who held a sign throughout warmups was rewarded for her dedication and acumen with a pair of game-worn kicks.

All jokes aside, it was a great moment for everyone involved. The exchange between Graham and the fan is yet another reminder of what this game (and shoes) means to so many people.

Graham is a Jordan Brand athlete who plays in retro and new models from the legendary Air Jordan sneaker line. Last night, he hooped in an all-black pair of Air Jordan 36s and lost his Air Jordan 13s. Below is everything fans need to know about the kicks caught in the middle of the rock, paper, scissors battle.

Air Jordan 13

A detailed look at Devonte' Graham's shoes. © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

This season, Graham has regularly played in the Air Jordan 13 'Red Flint.' The colorway was released in May 2021 for $190 in adult sizes. According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $208.

The 13th installment of Michael Jordan's signature line has never lost popularity since its debut in November 1997. Over the years, the classic silhouette has been reimagined in countless colorways.

The 'Red Flint' was inspired by the 'Flint' colorway, remixing the iconic colors. The upper comprises red reflective mesh, white leather, and grey Durabuck. The white tongue and outsole provide a sharp contrast.

Let us know on Twitter if you would ever be so daring as to risk losing your Air Jordans. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

Friday's Five Best Shoes in the NBA

Shoes Worn by Celebrities at Lakers Game