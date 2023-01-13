See the Shoes Worn by Celebrities at the Lakers Game

Last night's NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers was a movie. All of the stars were out to witness the double-overtime thriller where the Mavericks pulled out the road win.

As always, our attention was focused on the shoes all the celebrities wore to the big game. Below is a complete roundup of all the sneakers worn by stars in the courtside seats.

Suga

Suga smiles for a picture. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

No star in attendance was bigger than BTS member Suga. BTS, a K-Pop group, is the most popular act on the planet and a global force for good. So it's no surprise that NBA players wanted to meet their members when they get a chance.

There were several pictures and videos taken of the 29-year-old rapper and recording artist. Thanks to a Lakers' tweet, we learned that Suga wore a pair of black Valentino low-top sneakers that can be purchased for $980 online.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne watches the game. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Lil Wayne is a well-documented hoops fan and detractor of Mavericks' guard Luka Donic, so naturally, he was not going to miss the primetime game. Lil Wayne sat courtside in an all-black outfit, representing Balenciaga from head to toe.

The 40-year-old rapper wore the adidas x Balenciaga Triple S sneakers in a black and white colorway. The shoes cost $1,150 online.

Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts watches the game. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is a big hoops fan and an even bigger sneakerhead. The 6x MLB All-Star is a Jordan Brand athlete, so it was no surprise to see Betts in a pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

Betts wore the Air Jordan 1 Low in the 'Violet Shock' colorway. The shoes were released in 2021 but have since sold out. Luckily for fans, they can still find a pair of these classic low-top shoes for $110 in several colorways on Nike's website.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

Air Jordan 37 On Major Discount

Kyrie Irving's Nikes are Half-Price