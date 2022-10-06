Drake's Nike Shoes are Sitting on Shelves

Rapper Drake is enjoying a career year. The 35-year-old has handed out hit records like Kevin Durant hands out buckets. Plus, his highly-anticipated Nike sublabel NOCTA has enjoyed critical acclaim. However, Drake's latest Nike shoes are sitting on shelves.

We are not here to knock the rapper's shoes for being easily accessible. Quite the opposite. It is amazing that Nike has produced enough of Drake's shoes to where they are widely available. We need fewer artificial scarcities designed to drive up the hype.

With Drake's shoes, fans do not have to rush into making a big purchase. It's what sneakerheads have always wanted. While it may not always stay like this, especially once most fans and resellers catch on to the situation, now is a good time to check out the classic kicks while they are still available.

NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra

View of Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra 'Black and Gold' shoes. Nike

The Nike x NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra 'Black and Gold' shoes were released on September 16, 2022. Fans can still purchase NOCTA's first signature shoe for $180 in adult sizes on Nike's website.

According to Nike, "the design effortlessly weaves together retro Nike familiarity, unparalleled comfort, functionality, and a minimalistic yet subtly aggressive design."

The shoe's upper features a black premium pebbled leather with 3M hits. The G-TEK traction technology offers a comfortable ride and ample support, perfect for everyday use.

Drake has become a global icon by setting trends, not following them. It is only a matter of time before his sublabel blows up. Now is a great time for fans to get in on the ground floor of NOCTA before it becomes less accessible. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

