Drake's Nike Shoes are Sitting on Shelves

Skip to main content
Drake's Nike Shoes are Easy to Buy

Drake's Nike Shoes are Easy to Buy

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra shoes are easy to purchase online at retail price.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra shoes are easy to purchase online at retail price.

Rapper Drake is enjoying a career year. The 35-year-old has handed out hit records like Kevin Durant hands out buckets. Plus, his highly-anticipated Nike sublabel NOCTA has enjoyed critical acclaim. However, Drake's latest Nike shoes are sitting on shelves. 

We are not here to knock the rapper's shoes for being easily accessible. Quite the opposite. It is amazing that Nike has produced enough of Drake's shoes to where they are widely available. We need fewer artificial scarcities designed to drive up the hype.

With Drake's shoes, fans do not have to rush into making a big purchase. It's what sneakerheads have always wanted. While it may not always stay like this, especially once most fans and resellers catch on to the situation, now is a good time to check out the classic kicks while they are still available.

NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra

View of black and gold NOCTA shoes.

View of Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra 'Black and Gold' shoes.

The Nike x NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra 'Black and Gold' shoes were released on September 16, 2022. Fans can still purchase NOCTA's first signature shoe for $180 in adult sizes on Nike's website.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Nike, "the design effortlessly weaves together retro Nike familiarity, unparalleled comfort, functionality, and a minimalistic yet subtly aggressive design."

The shoe's upper features a black premium pebbled leather with 3M hits. The G-TEK traction technology offers a comfortable ride and ample support, perfect for everyday use.

Drake has become a global icon by setting trends, not following them. It is only a matter of time before his sublabel blows up. Now is a great time for fans to get in on the ground floor of NOCTA before it becomes less accessible. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

Recommended For You

Lil Yachty Models Drake's New Shoes

Drake Hoops in Rare Kobes

LeBron James Stars in Nike Short Film

Drake standing courtside during a basketball game.
News

Drake's Nike Shoes are Sitting on Shelves

By Pat Benson
Justin Turner smiles after hitting a home run.
News

Justin Turner Honors Vin Scully During Dodgers Game

By Pat Benson
Shaquille O'Neal high-fives Penny Hardaway.
News

Shaq & Penny's Classic 90s Sneakers are Back

By Pat Benson
Picture of Duke basketball team.
News

Duke Blue Devils Prefer Kyrie Irving's Nike Shoes

By Pat Benson
Zion Williamson dribbles the ball.
News

Zion Williamson Finally Plays in His Jordan Brand Shoes

By Pat Benson
View of 31 pairs of Nike running shoes.
News

Nike Releasing Running Shoes for NFL Teams

By Pat Benson
Deebo Samuel warms up before a game.
News

San Francisco 49ers Receiver Wears Custom Air Jordan Cleats

By Pat Benson
View of multi-colored Kobe 8 shoes.
News

Ja Morant Wears Rare Nike Kobe Shoes in Preseason Game

By Pat Benson