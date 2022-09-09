Drake Wears Exclusive Nike Kobe Shoes in 3-Point Contest

Skip to main content
Drake Hoops in Expensive Nike Kobe Shoes

Drake Hoops in Expensive Nike Kobe Shoes

Drake played basketball at the Nike World Headquarters in Portland, Oregon before hosting the Nike Maxim Award Show on Thursday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Drake played basketball at the Nike World Headquarters in Portland, Oregon before hosting the Nike Maxim Award Show on Thursday night.

Superstar rapper Drake spent Thursday at Nike World Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. No, he was not filming another hilarious music like "Laugh Now Cry Later." Instead, the 35-year-old was handing out buckets before hosting the annual Nike Maxim Award Show.

Before hosting the award show and introducing Travis Scott to perform, Drake took part in a three-point contest. Shooting in front of players Nike employees and NBA players did not faze Drake as he shot the lights out.

While Drake does have his own lifestyle shoes with Nike, plus a recently-launched sub-label known as NOCTA, he was not wearing any of his own gear on Thursday. Instead, Drake went with an expensive pair of Kobe's. Below is what fans need to know about Drake's hoop shoes.

Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'What If'

View of multi-color Nike Kobe 5 shoes.

Nike Kobe 5 'Undefeated What If'

The Nike Kobe 5 'What If' was actually released as part of a two-pack in collaboration with sneaker boutique Undefeated. The Kobe 5 'What If' was released on August 27, 2020, for $190. The rare Kobe's sold out instantly and now have an average resale price of $582, according to StockX.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The multi-colored shoes are inspired by the many what-if scenarios in Kobe Bryant's 20-year NBA career. Each segment of the shoe points to a different team with ties to Bryant. Eagle-eyed sneakerheads and Kobe fanatics can break down all of the various meanings incorporated into the bold shoe.

Drake's appreciation for the Kobe line and its' namesake is well-documented. The rapper regularly hoops in Nike Kobes wherever he travels. As for his performance hosting the Nike Maxim Award show, Drake did not disappoint. Fans can find those videos online. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

Drake's Nike Shoes are Slept On

Odell Beckham Jr. Works Out in 'Off-White' Air Force 1s

Top Ten Nike Kobes of 2021-22 Season

Drake standing courtside during a basketball game.
News

Drake Wears Exclusive Nike Kobe Shoes in 3-Point Contest

By Pat Benson
View of white, black, and blue Reebok Shaq Attaq shoes.
News

Shaquille O'Neal's Reebok Basketball Shoes Returning Soon

By Pat Benson
View of blue and pink custom cleats inspired by 'Next Friday' movie.
News

Ice Cube Teases Stefon Diggs' Custom Cleats

By Pat Benson
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wears a long-sleeve back shirt, black pants, and black shoes.
News

NBA Allowing Coaches to Wear Athleisure Again Next Season

By Pat Benson
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after a made shot.
News

Nike Selling LeBron 19 for Half Price Online

By Pat Benson
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after a foul call.
News

Fans Get Hands on Nike LeBron 20 Early

By Pat Benson
View of Air Jordan 5 'Off-White' sneakers.
News

NBA's Biggest Sneakerhead Opening Store in Houston

By Pat Benson
Odell Beckham Jr. looking at his phone in weight room while wearing bright green shoes.
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Trains in Rare Nike Air Force 1 Shoes

By Pat Benson