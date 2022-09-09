Drake Wears Exclusive Nike Kobe Shoes in 3-Point Contest

Superstar rapper Drake spent Thursday at Nike World Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. No, he was not filming another hilarious music like "Laugh Now Cry Later." Instead, the 35-year-old was handing out buckets before hosting the annual Nike Maxim Award Show.

Before hosting the award show and introducing Travis Scott to perform, Drake took part in a three-point contest. Shooting in front of players Nike employees and NBA players did not faze Drake as he shot the lights out.

While Drake does have his own lifestyle shoes with Nike, plus a recently-launched sub-label known as NOCTA, he was not wearing any of his own gear on Thursday. Instead, Drake went with an expensive pair of Kobe's. Below is what fans need to know about Drake's hoop shoes.

Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'What If'

Nike Kobe 5 'Undefeated What If' Nike

The Nike Kobe 5 'What If' was actually released as part of a two-pack in collaboration with sneaker boutique Undefeated. The Kobe 5 'What If' was released on August 27, 2020, for $190. The rare Kobe's sold out instantly and now have an average resale price of $582, according to StockX.

The multi-colored shoes are inspired by the many what-if scenarios in Kobe Bryant's 20-year NBA career. Each segment of the shoe points to a different team with ties to Bryant. Eagle-eyed sneakerheads and Kobe fanatics can break down all of the various meanings incorporated into the bold shoe.

Drake's appreciation for the Kobe line and its' namesake is well-documented. The rapper regularly hoops in Nike Kobes wherever he travels. As for his performance hosting the Nike Maxim Award show, Drake did not disappoint. Fans can find those videos online. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

