LeBron James Returns to Akron for Nike Video

LeBron James Stars in Nike Short Film

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James highlighted his hometown in a short film produced by Nike.
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball fans can entertain the GOAT debate all they want, but there is no questioning the heart of LeBron James. Over the past 20 years, James has not only met the lofty expectations placed upon him as a teenager but exceeded our wildest dreams.

James' has redefined what it means to be an athlete, businessman, and philanthropist. Before the 37-year-old starts another NBA season which will bring several historical milestones, he has more work to do off the court.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward recently starred in the Nike short film series titled What Are You Working On? The 6-minute video filmed in Akron, Ohio, follows James through his hometown. Check it out below.

In the opening scene, James earnestly tells the camera, "I'm always trying to find a way to empower and infuse life into this community which built me." The 18x NBA All-Star is speaking the truth. The LeBron James Family Foundation has spearheaded several public and charitable initiatives, most notably, the I Promise School in Akron.

According to Nike, the series aims to uncover the works in progress happening around the world, as told through the lens of athletes who are navigating new journeys in and beyond their sport. They have the perfect example of that in the face of their basketball line.

Nike recently released James' 20th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 20. It is extremely rare for an athlete to enjoy such a successful signature sneaker line. Finding a partnership as equitable as James and Nike is even more uncommon.

LeBron James waves to fans during halftime of All-Star game.
