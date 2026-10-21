First Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball"

Earlier this month, Jordan Brand officially unveiled plans to celebrate Space Jam's 30th anniversary. The wide range of footwear included different sports and styles in honor of the iconic movie. The collection includes four versions of the Air Jordan 11. Today, we got our first true look at the Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball."

Beyond the single straight-on photo from the announcement, the rest of the shoe was a mystery. Of the exciting details now available, we know the women's shoe will run up to men's size 14. Below is a detailed breakdown of the highly anticipated sneakers.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 11. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $235 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Sneakerheads know that some of the most iconic Air Jordans have sat on shelves longer than expected. That won't be the case with this release. Fans who miss the drop can find the kicks on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" colorway. | Nike

The "Magic Ball" colorway draws inspiration from one of Space Jam's most unforgettable moments: the Monstars capturing NBA players' talent inside a glowing basketball. The silhouette sports a shifting color from Off Noir to Metallic Silver.

Meanwhile, black laces and midsoles provide a grounding effect for the otherworldly design. Fan-favorite design elements like the Jumpman logos and No. 23 branding appear in Light British Tan. Lastly, the translucent outsole completes the look.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" colorway. | Nike

The Women's Air Jordan 11 features the same performance technology that helped NBA legend Michael Jordan defeat opponents on the hardwood (including the Monstars). Tech specs include an synthetic-leather upper that wraps the entire shoe for this colorway.

Underfoot, a lightweight Phylon midsole contains a full-length Air-Sole unit. The full-length Carbon Fiber shank plate is visible in the translucent rubber outsole. The Air Jordan 11 is mostly worn casually these days, but can still get buckets on the basketball court.

Jordan Brand x Space Jam

The Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" colorway. | Nike

Jordan Brand is going all out for the Space Jam's 30th anniversary. It recruited stars like Azzi Fudd, Aaron Judge, Rema, and Teyana Taylor to headline the campaign.

In addition to the collection, Jumpman is launching the "Greatness Is Never Out of Reach" campaign and the Space Jam: Beyond the Jam mini-documentary series.

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