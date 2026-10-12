The APB x Air Jordan 11 Low is "Made for Locals"

The Whitaker Group has already established itself as one of the greatest storytellers in footwear history. But this time, APB, the brand under The Whitaker Group, is championing youthfulness and culture with the APB x Air Jordan 11 Low "Made for Locals."

Not only do sneakerheads have time to enter the draw and mark their calendar for release day, but there is a chance to win a seeded pair (more on that below). Here is our first look at the APB x Air Jordan 11 Low "Made for Locals."

Inspiration

The APB x Air Jordan 11 Low "Made for Locals" colorway. | The Whitaker Group

The "Made for Locals" colorway celebrates the places you know by heart. For example, your local corner store, where everyone knows each other.

These everyday connections shape our taste, perspective, and how we move through the world. APB brings that story to the Air Jordan 11 Low, recognizing the neighborhoods where culture takes shape through the people who live it.

Colorway Design

The APB x Air Jordan 11 Low "Made for Locals" colorway. | The Whitaker Group

The low-top version of Michael Jordan's 11th signature basketball shoe continues to lend itself to new ideas and stories. Its timeless design and premium materials make it the perfect canvas for self-expression—a space where APB and The Whitaker Group thrive.

The "Made for Locals" colorway is draped in Binary Blue with Rust Pink and Sail accents. The translucent outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. Lastly, the limited-edition colorway comes in its own APB shoe box.

Cultural Market

The APB x Air Jordan 11 Low "Made for Locals" colorway. | The Whitaker Group

As shown in the campaign photography, the theme is a cultural market. It's a meeting place where style, creativity, and local character come together. "Made for Locals" reflects APB's role as a place to discover something new, see someone familiar, and represent where your roots.

Whether you are from down the street or across the country, your local pride travels with you. It inspires your dress, values, and character.

Seeded Pairs

The APB x Air Jordan 11 Low "Made for Locals" colorway. | The Whitaker Group

Ahead of launch day, APB is offering the opportunity to receive a seeded pair of the APB x Air Jordan 11 Low "Made for Locals."

To enter, follow @apbstore on Instagram, tag two friends in the comments and encourage them to follow @apbstore, and repost the giveaway post to your Instagram Stories. APB will announce the winner on October 20, 2026, through APB's official Instagram account.

Release Information

The APB x Air Jordan 11 Low "Made for Locals" colorway. | The Whitaker Group

The EQL Draw is open now. Meanwhile, the APB x Air Jordan 11 Low "Made for Locals" officially releases on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Shoppers can buy the sneakers for $200 in adult sizes via The Whitaker Group spaces globally and online at jaidejaide.com, apbstore.com, socialstatuspgh.com, a-ma-maniere.com. Additional launch details will be shared through APB's official channels.

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