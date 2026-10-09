Jordan Brand Unveils Space Jam 30th Anniversary Collection

Last month, Jumpman dropped the Air Jordan 9 "Space Jam" colorway. However, that was just the beginning of Jordan's celebration of Space Jam's 30th anniversary. Azzi Fudd, Aaron Judge, Rema, and Teyana Taylor headline the campaign.

Jordan Brand is inspiring a new generation to stretch beyond their limits through a cross-sport footwear and apparel collection. The collection launches alongside the "Greatness Is Never Out of Reach" campaign and the Space Jam: Beyond the Jam mini-doc series.

The Jordan Brand x Space Jam Collection will be available starting November 5 at jordan.com and select retailers. Below is a breakdown of the footwear and apparel collection.

Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball"

The Air Jordan 11 "Magic Ball" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The "Magic Ball" colorway takes inspiration from one of Space Jam's most unforgettable moments: the Monstars capturing NBA talent inside a glowing basketball. This women's silhouette features an all-over synthetic-leather upper that shifts among four colors, a first for the Air Jordan 11.

The packaging echoes the effect with film-inspired artwork and a Magic Ball that changes color when viewed from different angles. The shoes retail for $230 in women's sizes on Wednesday, November 11.

Air Jordan 11 "Green Screen"

The Air Jordan 11 "Green Screen" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The "Green Screen" colorway is designed for a new generation of creators. The all-green design reimagines the filmmaking technology behind Space Jam as a canvas where anything is possible.

The orange outsole accents nod to both Bugs Bunny's carrots and the tracking markers used in production. Lastly, the packaging featuring Jordan holding a film clapperboard extends the behind-the-scenes story. The shoes release at a retail price of $250 in adult sizes on Saturday, November 14.

Air Jordan 11 "OG Space Jam"

The Air Jordan 11 Retro OG colorway. | Jordan Brand

The "OG" Space Jam colorway is a near-replica of the Air Jordan 11 Jordan wore in Space Jam. It pairs royal blue accents with movie-inspired details, including double-row stitching on the "23" heel and a "Jumpman Jam" tongue label.

It features elevated leather, patent-leather finishes, and a recreation of the Michael Jordan face box from the shoe's 2000 release. The shoes release at a retail price of $235 in adult sizes on Saturday, December 12.

Air Jordan 11 Baseball Cleat

The Air Jordan 11 Baseball Cleat. | Jordan Brand

The baseball cleat reimagines iconic Air Jordan 11 elements for the diamond. It combines durable synthetic-leather upper with lightweight cushioning and traction. Its blue color palette draws from the galaxy-inspired Space Jam "Magic Ball" sneaker.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Magic Ball"

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Magic Ball" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Magic Ball" pairs the original's classic design with details that celebrate 30 years of Space Jam, such as the Hare Jumpman logo on the tongue. The sneakers retail for $130 in adult sizes on Thursday, November 5.

Jordan First 1 "Space Jam"

The Jordan First 1 "Space Jam" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan First 1 "Space Jam" is the first step for greatness. The iconic shoe is made for toddlers. This nostalgic Space Jam-inspired colorway adds a new dimension. The little kicks drop on Thursday, November 5.

Air Jordan 3 "Space Jam - Lola"

The Air Jordan 3 "Space Jam" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 3 Retro "Space Jam" takes cues from Lola Bunny. The fan-favorite character replaces the Jumpman logo on the left tongue, with blue and pink details highlighting the shoe's special design. The sneakers will be released in grade school, pre-school, and toddler sizes ($70 - $160) on Thursday, November 5.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Spike "Space Jam"

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Spike "Space Jam" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Spike "Space Jam" looks like the legendary Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal" colorway. It features Black and Varsity Royal details on this updated golf shoe.

Jordan Brand x Space Jam Apparel Collection

Jordan Brand x Space Jam Apparel Collection. | Jordan Brand

The apparel collection brings more of the film's characters and visuals to the whole family. Pieces include a varsity jacket and a Lola Bunny long-sleeve jersey. The wider collection includes Jordan-designed hoodies, crewnecks, fleece pants, graphic T-shirts, and shorts.

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