Five Best Cyber Monday Deals for Sneakers

Five Best Cyber Monday Deals for Shoes
The first day back to work after a holiday weekend is always tough. Especially when you have spent the past several days eating and shopping. But the battle for the best deals is not over yet.
Black Friday is a good time for educated consumers who know how to scout the right deals. But Cyber Monday often offers better discounts. Below are the five most important online sales you should check out.
Nike
Website: Nike
Discount: Shoppers can save up to 60% off. Use the code "Cyber" for an extra 25% off select styles. There are exclusions, and the deal ends on November 29.
Why It's Important: Whether it's performance shoes or lifestyle apparel, Nike's website has something to offer everyone. Several of the brand's most popular items are being sold at a deep discount.
Adidas
Website: Adidas
Discount: Consumers can shop the 40% off sale with the code "Cyber".
Why It's Important: The sale on Adidas' website includes a wide variety of the company's most sought-after inventory. This is especially true for the various Adidas sneaker collections.
Eastbay
Website: Eastbay
Discount: Shoppers can get 50% off with no minimum purchase by using the code "Eastbay".
Why It's Important: Eastbay may not have the same size sneaker collections as its competitors, but the company brings the heat with performance apparel and gear.
Champs
Website: Champs Sports
Discount: Shoppers can save 30% off orders over $99 by using the code "CYBERM30".
Why It's Important: Champs Sports often gets overlooked by shoppers. But veteran sneakerheads know never to sleep on the company because of its surprisingly strong selection of shoes and apparel.
Foot Locker
Website: Foot Locker
Discount: Shoppers can save up to 50% off select styles.
Why It's Important: While several stores have run out of the most popular shoes, Foot Locker still offers a great selection for shoppers. Now is the time to splurge before it's too late.
