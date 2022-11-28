Five Best Cyber Monday Deals for Sneakers

Skip to main content

Five Best Cyber Monday Deals for Shoes

Shoppers can buy shoes from Adidas, New Balance, Nike, and Under Armour for half-price with some Cyber Monday deals.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The first day back to work after a holiday weekend is always tough. Especially when you have spent the past several days eating and shopping. But the battle for the best deals is not over yet.

Black Friday is a good time for educated consumers who know how to scout the right deals. But Cyber Monday often offers better discounts. Below are the five most important online sales you should check out.

Nike

View of pink Kyrie basketball shoes.

View of the Nike Kyrie Low 5 in the 'Madder Root' colorway.

Website: Nike

Discount: Shoppers can save up to 60% off. Use the code "Cyber" for an extra 25% off select styles. There are exclusions, and the deal ends on November 29.

Why It's Important: Whether it's performance shoes or lifestyle apparel, Nike's website has something to offer everyone. Several of the brand's most popular items are being sold at a deep discount.

Adidas

View of blue Adidas Dame shoes.

View of the Adidas Dame 8 in the 'Dame Dolla' colorway.

Website: Adidas

Discount: Consumers can shop the 40% off sale with the code "Cyber".

Why It's Important: The sale on Adidas' website includes a wide variety of the company's most sought-after inventory. This is especially true for the various Adidas sneaker collections.

Eastbay

View of black and blue New Balance shoes.

View of the New Balance Two WXY v3 in the 'Cerebral' colorway.

Website: Eastbay

Discount: Shoppers can get 50% off with no minimum purchase by using the code "Eastbay".

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Why It's Important: Eastbay may not have the same size sneaker collections as its competitors, but the company brings the heat with performance apparel and gear.

Champs

View of black, green, and orange Curry shoes.

View of the Curry 1 Low FloTro.

Website: Champs Sports

Discount: Shoppers can save 30% off orders over $99 by using the code "CYBERM30".

Why It's Important: Champs Sports often gets overlooked by shoppers. But veteran sneakerheads know never to sleep on the company because of its surprisingly strong selection of shoes and apparel.

Foot Locker

View of white and black Jordan shoes.

View of the Air Jordan 36.

Website: Foot Locker

Discount: Shoppers can save up to 50% off select styles.

Why It's Important: While several stores have run out of the most popular shoes, Foot Locker still offers a great selection for shoppers. Now is the time to splurge before it's too late.

Recommended For You

Best Air Jordan Golf Shoes Out Now

Ten Best Basketball Shoes for Holiday Gifts

Top Ten Running Shoes for Holiday Season

View of green Nike Zoom Freak shoes.
News

Five Best Cyber Monday Deals for Sneakers

By Pat Benson
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks to throw the ball.
News

Trevor Lawrence Wears Yeezys Before Jaguars Game

By Pat Benson
USC quarterback Caleb Williams celebrates a touchdown.
News

Caleb Williams Dresses like Heisman before Beating Notre Dame

By Pat Benson
White and grey Adidas Crazy 1 shoe.
News

Adidas Releases Kobe's Iconic Shoes with Snakeskin Design

By Pat Benson
USA coach Gregg Berhalter directs his team during a match.
News

Gregg Berhalter's Sneaker Collection Shines at World Cup

By Pat Benson
Blue and white Jordan golf shoes.
News

Michael Jordan's Best Golf Shoes are Out Now

By Pat Benson
VIew of blue and green Nike KD shoes.
News

The Five Best Black Friday Sales for Shoes & Apparel

By Pat Benson
View of yellow and white Curry shoes.
News

Stephen Curry Debuts Two New Shoes During Warriors Game

By Pat Benson