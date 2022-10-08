Francisco Lindor Wears Dad Shoes Before Mets Playoff Game

The first game of the National League Wild Card playoff series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets was a dud. The Padres pummeled the Mets 7-1 and need just one more win to advance.

Padres pitcher Yu Darvish was dealing on the mound all night. Even 4x MLB All-Star Francisco Lindor could not get a hit off the ace. However, we always focus on the positive here at FanNation Kicks, so we would be remiss if we did not highlight Lindor's pregame outfit.

Thanks to the Instagram account @mlb.fits, we have a great picture of Lindor entering Citi Field on Friday night. The 28-year-old is rocking clothes from the brand Kith and an affordable pair of dad shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about the kicks.

New Balance 550 'White Green'

View of the New Balance 550 'White Green' New Balance

Lindor wore the New Balance 550 in the 'White Green' colorway. The shoes were released on June 24, 2021, for $120. They now have an average resale price of $254, according to StockX.

The old-school basketball shoes feature a high-quality white leather upper with a grey suede toe wrap and green accents. The New Balance Basketball woven tongue tag and logo on the back of the heel complete the look.

Fans who want a pair of New Balance 550 but can't afford shoes that expensive can easily find a different colorway of the same model. We recommended checking out sneaker resale sites like GOAT, eBay, or StockX.

The Nike Dunk Low has dominated the lifestyle sneaker market for over two years. However, the New Balance 550 has been the only shoe that even comes close to matching the popularity of its competitor. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your shoe news.

