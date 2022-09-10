Jack Harlow Continues to Wear New Balance 550 Shoes

New Balance has made great progress in the basketball performance market in recent years. Now thanks partly to rapper Jack Harlow, the Boston-based brand is making headway in the lifestyle market.

Harlow has always been a fan of New Balance. But after signing an apparel deal with the company in February 2022, the superstar rapper is repping New Balance every chance he gets.

Harlow has discussed his love for New Balance 990 shoes when growing up in and around Louisville, Kentucky. But the 24-year-old has been rocking New Balance 550 shoes in various colorways all summer long.

Earlier this week, Harlow posted a picture to Instagram where he was rocking the retro basketball shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about the heat Harlow had on his feet.

New Balance 550 'White Vibrant Orange'

Jack Harlow wore the New Balance 550 'White Vibrant Orange' on Instagram.

In his most recent Instagram post, Harlow is wearing the New Balance 550 'White Vibrant Orange.' The shoes were released on June 1, 2022, for $120. Unfortunately, the old-school kicks sold out quickly. But fans can still pick up a pair for a reasonable price. According to StockX, the average resale price is $143.

This colorway features a white leather upper and laces, set off by a vibrant orange New Balance logo outlined in purple. Additionally, the rubber outsole contains right yellow and orange.

Harlow is not the only celebrity fond of New Balance 550 shoes. We recently listed the model as one of the top five shoes that NBA players wear off the court. Unlike most shoes worn by rappers, these shoes are affordable for most fans. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for all of your shoe news.

Recommended For You

Drake's Nike Shoes Are Obtainable

Kawhi Leonard Gets the Hype Surrounding ALD