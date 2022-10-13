North Carolina Tar Heels Wear Luka Doncic's Jordan Shoes

Fall is the greatest time on the sports calendar—all three major sports overlap, creating a pleasant problem for sports fans. Most basketball fans focus on the NBA preseason, but the NCAA season is right around the corner.

The North Carolina Tar Heels recently hosted 2022 Media Day, which always gives first day of school vibes. Coaches and players put on their new gear, answer questions, and pose for photo shoots.

One of the more exciting developments was the news that North Carolina's men's and women's basketball teams will wear the Jordan Luka 1 this season. Jordan Brand is supplying the Tar Heels athletic department with Luka Doncic's first signature shoe designed in a Carolina Blue colorway.

Unfortunately for fans, the player-exclusive (PE) shoes will never hit shelves for the general public. Consider it one of the many perks of playing for Michael Jordan's alma mater.

The silver lining is the Jordan Luka 1 has already been released in a white and blue colorway which is a solid consolation for Tar Heels fans. Even better, several more colorways are on the way. Below is everything fans need to know about the performance basketball shoes.

Jordan Luka 1

Luka Doncic wearing the Jordan Luka 1. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Jordan Luka 1 was originally released on September 23, 2022. The 'Legend of 7' colorway (pictured above) quickly sold out. However, fans can purchase the shoes for slightly above retail price on sneaker resale sites like StockX, eBay, or GOAT.

Doncic's lightweight shoes were designed for players craving speed and efficiency. The model includes full-length "Formula 23" foam, a rubber wrap for ankle support, and "Flight Wire" cables for additional support and lockdown.

Coming off last year's NCAA Tournament Finals run and Jordan Brand's evergrowing popularity, it is an exciting time for Tar Heels fans. Let us know on Twitter if you plan on purchasing a pair of Jordan Luka 1 shoes. As always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

