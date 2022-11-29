Gregg Berhalter Wears Air Jordans During World Cup Match

The FIFA World Cup can be equal parts exhilarating and heartbreaking. However, after several years of struggles, the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is finally enjoying some good luck in one of the world's biggest sporting events.

On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. defeated Iran 1-0 in the Group B Finale. It was only the third time the USMNT won a match at the World Cup since 2002. Now the upstart team advances to the knockout stage.

Of course, our focus is always on what players and coaches wear. Coach Gregg Berhalter is developing a fanbase of sneakerheads who pay close attention to what the 49-year-old has on his feet.

Berhalter always wears either Nike or Air Jordan - often exclusive sneakers that are highly sought after by fans. During today's match against Iran, Berhalter wore a custom pair of Air Jordans. Below is everything fans need to know about the kicks.

Air Jordan 1

Gregg Berhalter wearing a custom pair of Tiempo Air Jordan 1 sneakers. © Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Berhalter wore a custom pair of Tiempo Air Jordan 1 sneakers. The high-top basketball shoes were redesigned by a popular artist known as "The Shoe Surgeon." Fans can follow his Instagram account to learn more about his portfolio of work.

While it will be nearly impossible for most fans to get the same shoes that Berhalter wore on Tuesday, there are other options. Nike currently has several versions of the Air Jordan 1 for sale on its website.

