Gregg Berhalter's Sneaker Collection Shines at World Cup

Friday's FIFA World Cup match between the United States of America and England might have disappointed some of our readers. But there is no denying the USMNT played well during the 0-0 tie.

While the team impresses fans on the pitch, their coach continues to earn the respect of sneakerheads around the world. Coach Gregg Berhalter is developing a following on social media dedicated to documenting his footwear.

Gregg Berhalter

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter directs his team during Friday's match.

During Monday's match against Wales, the internet lit up with questions about the burgundy-colored Air Jordans on Berhalter's feet. Fans looking for more information on those old-school hoop shoes can read our breakdown here.

But Beralhter is an avid sneakerhead. His affinity for Nike and Jordan Brand shoes is well-documented. His informal style of a t-shirt and sneakers may offend some traditionalists, but we applaud his easygoing approach to fashion.

During Friday's match, Berhalter wore a rare pair of Nike shoes designed in collaboration with the streetwear brand Supreme. Despite their exclusivity, the shoes are relatively affordable. Below is everything fans need to know.

Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL

View of the Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL in the 'White' colorway. Nike

Berhalter wore the Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL in the 'white' colorway. The shoes were released on November 3, 2022, for $170. However, they now have an average resale price of $215, according to StockX.

The Nike Air Max line dates back to 1987 and has spawned countless installments over the years. However, Supreme kept is basic with an all-white colorway, except for the oversized Supreme wordmark on the back heel.

We want to hear your thoughts on the Nike Air Max and Berhalter's kicks through two matches. Give us your hottest takes on Twitter. Additionally, stick with FanNationKicks.com for daily news, analysis, and updates on footwear.

Recommended For You

Gregg Berhalter Rares Unreleased Air Jordans

Michael Jordan's Best Golf Shoes Out Now