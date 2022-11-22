Gregg Berhalter Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at World Cup

Skip to main content

Gregg Berhalter Wears Rare Air Jordans at World Cup

United States men's national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter wore unreleased Air Jordan sneakers during a FIFA World Cup match.
Earlier today, people from around the globe tuned in to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The United States faced off against Wales in a group stage match. 

Many of our regular readers were disappointed when Wales scored a goal at 82 minutes to force a draw. Simultaneously, there were lots of questions about what was on the feet of USMNT Coach Greg Berhalter.

Gregg Berhalter

Coach Gregg Berhalter talks with midfielder Yunus Musah.

Coach Berhalter is a well-documented sneakerhead. We have seen the 49-year-old rock retro and models - exclusively from Nike and Air Jordan. Monday was no different, as Berhalter caught fans' attention with an unreleased pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

Berhalter wore the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 in the 'Violet Ore'' colorway. The wine-colored shoes stood out on the pitch and will do the same no matter the setting. Below is what fans need to know about the unreleased kicks.

Air Jordan 4

Burgundy Jordan sneakers.

View of the Air Jordan 4 in the ''A Ma Maniére Violet Ore'' colorway.

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 'Violet Ore'' will release on November 23, 2022. Fans can purchase the old-school basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers for $225.

Fans can purchase a pair now for almost double the retail price on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Once the shoes inevitably sell out, that might be sneakerheads' only option.

The wine-colored shoes were designed as part of a rare collaboration between Jordan Brand and A Ma Maniére. We want to hear your thoughts on the World Cup and Berhalter's sneakers. Give us your opinion on Twitter, and stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

