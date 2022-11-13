Miami Dolphins Coach Honors Veterans with Patriotic Nikes

Skip to main content

Mike McDaniel Honors Veterans with Custom Nike Shoes

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wore patriotic Nike sneakers to honor veterans during an NFL game.
The NFL always does a commendable job of paying tribute to veterans. Over Veteran's Day weekend, the entire league has participated in the Salute to Service. Coaches, players, and staff all have their own unique way of honoring the men and women who served in the armed forces. 

For example, Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, is a well-documented sneakerhead. Coach McDaniel used his kicks to represent his appreciation for veterans.

Thanks to the Dolphins' social media team, we have a clear picture of McDaniel's shoes. The 39-year-old wore an old-school pair of Nike basketball shoes with a custom paint job. Below is everything you need to know about the shoes McDaniel had customized.

Nike Air Flight Lite II Mid 'Olympic'

White and navy Nike Air Flight shoes.

Side view of the Nike Air Flight Lite II Mid 'Olympic'.

McDaniel wore the Nike Air Flight Lite II Mid in the 'Olympic' colorway. The shoes were popularized by Dream Team member Scottie Pippen during the 1992 Summer Olympics. 

Nike has continued to release the retro shoes over the years. The shoes were last released in March 2022 for $120. They now have an average resale price of $95, according to StockX.

The Dream Team gave us a lot of great sneakers and colorways that remain popular over 30 years later. Share your thoughts with us about McDaniel's kicks on Twitter. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

