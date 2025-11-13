How to Buy the Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' This Weekend

Jordan Brand is nearing the end of its year-long celebration of the Air Jordan 1. Even after 40 years, Michael Jordan's first signature basketball shoe is one of the most iconic silhouettes in footwear history.

So, it is only right that Jumpman pay homage to the original Chicago Bulls-inspired colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG. While "His Airness" never played in low-tops, they enjoy unwavering popularity in the sneaker world.

In a year that has seen dozens of fan-favorite sneakers hit shelves, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' colorway is a must-have for many NBA fans of all ages. Below is everything shoppers must know to maximize their chances of scoring the old-school hoop shoes on release day.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' colorway will launch at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, November 15. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.

The old-school basketball shoes will be released in full-family sizing: adult ($145), big kid ($120), little kid ($80), and toddler ($65) sizes.

Despite Nike and Jordan Brand releasing so many classic sneakers over the past few year, demand should still exceed supply for these kicks. Those who miss the initial drop can find the Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' on trusted sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX.

Details

"Nike Air" branding on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' colorway. | Nike

The 'Chicago' colorway sports premium Varsity Red and Summit White leather on the upper, with oversized black Swoosh logos turning back the clock to the early origins of the legendary shoe.

The updated design still includes many of the most important details that made fans fall in love with the sneakers four decades ago. The "Nike Air" branding on the tongue and insole, and the original signature Wings logo stamped on the heel.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG has aged off the basketball court, but is more iconic than ever. There is no basketball shoe more timeless, especially in Bulls colors. Make no mistake, the 'Chicago' is back.

History

Original branding on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' colorway returns for the first time since its 2016 debut. Jordan's legendary Air Jordan sneaker line began with early iterations of this model, which went on to revolutionize the industry and make footwear history.

The Air Jordan 1 has been released in countless designs and colorways over the years, even taking on other sports. However, nothing can match the importance of original inspiration.

As we near the end of Jordan Brand's "40 Years of Greatness" campaign, there is no better place to mark the grand finale than the release of an original 'Chicago' colorway.

Future Releases

Outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' colorway. | Nike

Even after this weekend's sneaker drop, fans can expect Nike and Jordan Brand to dominate the competition this holiday shopping season. There could be more Air Jordan 1s released, but there are sure to be more Air Jordan 11s and other highly anticipated drops as shoppers warm up this winter.

But it will certainly be a long time before the Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' gets released again. So, it is now or never for fans who want this specific pair of sneakers.

