Ja Morant Loves Kobe Bryant's High-Top Nikes

Every night in the NBA is a fashion show. Players use their pregame outfits and sneakers on the court to stand out from their peers. While fashion trends come and go, the Mamba Mentality remains forever.

The production of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line with Nike has slowed to a halt. It's a confusing situation, given the popularity of Bryant's legendary basketball shoe catalog.

Earlier this week, we discussed the future of the Nike Kobe line. While fans and players struggle to get their hands on the retro basketball shoes, some people are flexing their Kobe collection.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant laced up two pairs of vintage Nike Kobe 9s during last night's game against the Sacramento Kings. Morant scored 34 points in 34 minutes. There is no arguing with those results. Below is what fans need to know about Morant's kicks.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Inspiration'

Ja Morant laces the Nike Kobe 9 Elite in the 'Inspiration' colorway. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to Tuesday night's game, Morant warmed up in a pair of Nike Kobe 9 Elite in the 'Inspiration' colorway. The Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Inspiration' was released on March 1, 2014, for $225.

After eight years, the high-top shoes have an average resale price of $441, according to StockX. The boxing-inspired basketball shoes were a radical departure from Bryant's preference for minimalistic hoop shoes. While polarizing, no one can deny the importance of this model.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Detail'

Ja Morant playing in the Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Detail' colorway. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Morant was not done showing off his sneaker collection. During the game, he wore the Nike Kobe 9 Elite in the 'Detail' colorway. The shoes were released on March 22, 2014, for $225.

According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $631. The 'Detail' colorway is aptly named for Bryant's focus on the most granular levels of the game. It's no coincidence that he later started a show with ESPN called Detail.

The unclear future of the Nike Kobe line is disappointing for fans and athletes. Despite the immense popularity of Bryant's shoes, there is no real explanation for why they are not produced anymore. Salute to Morant for showing love to some legendary basketball shoes.

Recommended For You

What's the Future of Kobe's Nike Signature Shoe Line?

Ja Morant Gifts Game-Worn Kicks to Fan