Ja Morant Gifts Game-Worn Nike Shoes to Fan

During the 2007-08 NBA season, the league had a marketing campaign titled "Where Amazing Happens." It has been fifteen years since the commercials starring Kobe Bryant, Yao Ming, and Baron Davis aired, but the message still holds true.

Following a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last night, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant took a detour on his route to the visitor's locker room. The All-NBA guard stopped and gave his game-worn Nike shoes to a young fan.

The video tweeted out by @NBAKicks was nothing short of heart-warming. It was a reminder of the strong impact professional athletes have on children. Additionally, it was an awesome moment for sneakerheads. Below is everything fans need to know about the kicks Morant gifted to his young fan.

Nike Kyrie 1 'All-Star'

View of the Nike Kyrie 1 in the 'All-Star' colorway. Nike

Last night, Morant played in the Nike Kyrie 1 'All-Star.' The shoes were released in February 2015 for $130. According to StockX, the old-school basketball shoes now have an average resale price of $286.

Like every other shoe from Kyrie Irving's signature Nike line, the shoes are becoming increasingly rare. Earlier this month, Nike suspended its relationship with Irving and canceled the launch of his ninth signature shoe.

While Irving remains suspended by the Brooklyn Nets, fellow NBA players continue to wear the shoes of the controversial point guard. Morant has a strong affinity for classic Nike models from the Kyrie, KD, and Kobe signature lines.

Thanks to Morant's stellar play and magnetic personality, Nike is reportedly planning to launch a signature sneaker line for the 23-year-old. The Nike Air Ja 1 is rumored to release in 2023. We know at least one fan that will be purchasing the shoes.

