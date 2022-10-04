Ja Morant Wears Rare Nike Kobe Shoes in Preseason Game

The NBA is officially back. Teams have begun playing preseason games, and some players are already in midseason form. One notable example is All-NBA point guard Ja Morant.

Last night, the Memphis Grizzlies improved to 2-0 after defeating the Orlando Magic 109-97. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant led the way with 22 points, seven assists, and three steals in 22 minutes of action.

It is always safe to bet on Morant balling out on the court. But we knew he was not going to play fair last night after seeing the heat on his feet. Below is everything fans need to know about the loud basketball shoes Morant wore during the Grizzlies preseason game.

Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'

View of Ja Morant's Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe' © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In the Grizzlies' second preseason game, Morant wore the Nike Kobe 8 'What the Kobe.' The multi-color shoes were released on December 6, 2013. After retailing for $140, the average resale price is now $1,252, according to StockX.

Way back in 2013, when Morant was in middle school, Nike would take element designs from previous colorways and mash them up into one version of the shoe. It was called the 'What the' series, and every player with their own line had a few colorways in the series. For example, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had 'What the Kobe' colorways in his 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th shoes.

The limited edition shoes worn by Morant feature a vibrant combination of almost 30 colorways from previous Kobe 8 releases. The right shoe features an orange base with a volt Swoosh logo, and the left shoe comes with a dark blue base with an orange Swoosh logo, plus an oversized 'NIKE' branding on the medial side.

Morant is getting his own signature sneaker with Nike next season. Until then, the exciting young player will continue wearing models from the legends that came before him. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

Ja Morant's First Signature Shoe Coming Next Year

Ja Morant's Top Ten Shoes of 2021-22 Season