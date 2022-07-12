Ranking Ja Morant's Top Ten Sneakers of 2021-22 NBA Season

Skip to main content
Top Ten Sneakers Worn by Ja Morant During NBA Season

Morant brought the heat during the 2021-22 season.

Ja Morant was nothing short of spectacular during the 2021-22 NBA season. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. Let's look back at the top ten sneakers worn by the All-NBA point guard.

10. Nike Kobe 6 Protro ' 12 PE'

Ja Morant wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro.

On February 28, Morant broke out a player exclusive (PE) of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. The Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 118-105. Morant went off for 52 points on 73.3 FG%. 

9. Nike Kobe 11 '3D'

Ja Morant wearing the Nike Kobe 11 '3D'.

On March 18, Morant pulled out a pair of shoes that were released in 2016 - the Nike Kobe 11 '3D'. The Grizzlies lost 120-105 to the Atlanta Hawks, but Morant still provided 29 points. It was a tough loss, but the Grizzlies went on to win 8 straight games.

8. Nike KD 4 'Easter'

Ja Morant wearing the Nike KD 4 'Easter'

Morant is not afraid of wearing older models. The All-NBA point guard frequently wore the Nike KD 4, which was initially released in 2011. On February 5, Morant led the Grizzlies to a 135-115 over the Orlando Magic with 33 points.

7. Nike KD 4 'N7'

Ja Morant wearing the Nike KD 4 'N7'

Morant switched to the Nike KD 4 'N7' during the second half of a 132-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on February 10. He started off slow with 7 points in the first half and finished with 23 points after switching shoes. The 'N7' colorway is part of the Nike N7 Collection, which was created to connect Native American and Indigenous youth to play, sports, and physical activity programs.

6. Nike KD 4 "All-Star Galaxy"

Ja Morant wearing the Nike KD 4 'All-Star'

On February 26, Morant broke out the 'All-Star Galaxy' colorway of the Nike KD 4. Morant powered the Grizzlies to a 116-110 victory over the Chicago Bulls with 46 points in just 36 minutes of play.

5. Nike Kobe 6  Protro 'Memphis PE'

Ja Morant wearing Nike Kobe Protro 'PE'.

The Grizzlies beat the Spurs 118-105 on New Year's Eve. Morant poured in 38 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists in a pair of Nike Kobe 6 PE's. It was the team's 4th straight win en route to an 11-game winning streak.

4. Nike Kyrie Low 4 '1 World 1 People'

Ja Morant wearing the Nike Kyrie Low 4 '1 World 1 People'.

In the second game of the season, Morant paid respect to one of his contemporary point guards. He went with the Nike Kyrie Low 4 '1 World 1 People'. The Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114, and Morant scored 28 points. 

3. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Kay Yow Think Pink'

Ja Morant wearing Nike Kobe 6 'Kay Yow'.

When Nike athletes wear pink/white colorways, it's for a good cause. The shoes dubbed 'Kay Yow' colorways honor the late-great North Carolina State's women's basketball coach Kay Yow for Breast Cancer awareness. The tradition started in 2007 and carries on today.

On December 2, the Grizzlies destroyed the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-79 without Morant. However, Morant did work out before the game in the Nike Kobe 6 'Kay Yow Think Pink' colorway.

2. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Memphis Blue PE'

Ja Morant wears Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE.

The "Memphis Blue PE' is another colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro that Morant laced up more than once. On December 20, Morant scored 16 points in a 102-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A few weeks later, on January 9, the Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 127-119, and Morant scored 16 points and dished out 7 assists.

1. Nike KD 4 'Scoring Title'

Ja Morant wearing the Nike KD 4 'Scoring Title'

It is only fitting that Morant wore a blue/yellow colorway of the Nike KD 4 against the Golden State Warriors. The 'Scoring Title' colorway was released in July 2012 after Durant's third consecutive season of leading the NBA in points per game.

On October 28, the Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 104-101 in overtime. After scoring just 7 points in the first half, Morant switched shoes and finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists. 

In This Article (3)

