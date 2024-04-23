Jayson Tatum's Sneakers Launch in 'Legacy' Colorway at Foot Locker
The Boston Celtics have already begun their march through the Eastern Conference Playoffs in pursuit of another NBA Finals appearance. This is the time when history is made, and legacies are forged.
The importance of winning is not lost on Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who continues to lead the historic franchise. Earlier this year, Jordan Brand launched Tatum's second signature sneaker. While all of the colorways have been hooper-approved, the newest style is perfect for Celtics fans.
Arguably, the best colorway (yet) of the Jordan Tatum 2 was launched earlier today at select retailers. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Jordan Tatum 2 in the 'Legacy' colorway.
The Jordan Tatum 2 'Legacy' colorway launched on Tuesday, April 23. Athletes and fans can purchase the performance basketball shoes for $125 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website and in select stores.
Tatum's second signature sneaker took its technology up a level this year. The Jordan Brand design team reduced the amount of rubber on the outsole and utilized a single layer mesh upper to create the lightest shoe in the Jumpman lineup.
Meanwhile, the foam and textile pods are placed strategically at key pressure points to help keep you comfortable and supported. Combine that with a full length Air Strobel unit and athletes get an energy efficient shoe for their game.
It is shaping up to be another memorable spring and summer for Celtics fans. Now is a great time to invest in a pair of Tatum's signature sneakers in a Celtics colorway. Follow Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
