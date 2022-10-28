Jeremy Peña Wears New Balance Shoes in World Series Promo

Game one of the World Series starts tonight, and baseball fans could not be any more excited. The MLB Playoffs did not disappoint, giving us the dominant Houston Astros and upstart Philadelphia Phillies.

As part of the promotion for the Fall Classic, both teams took part in individual photo shoots. The American League Championship Series MVP, Jeremy Peña, was the center of attention.

Peña became an overnight sensation thanks to his clutch hitting and incredible power. With the newfound fame comes added attention. During Peña's photo shoot, the shortstop wore a pair of affordable New Balance skateboarding shoes. Below is what fans need to know about the kicks.

New Balance Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010

The New Balance Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010 'White and Blue' New Balance

Peña wore the New Balance Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010 in the 'White and Blue' colorway. The shoes were released earlier this year with a retail price of $110. Unfortunately, they are only available on New Balance's website in other countries.

However, this exact colorway is available for slightly above retail price on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Additionally, other colorways of the model are available on New Balance's US website.

The NM1010 is the first pro-endorsed shoe by Tiago Lemos. The skate shoe mixes 1990s-inspired style with cutting-edge design. The model features a suede and mesh upper with no-sew overlays. A plush FuelCell foam midsole also helps deliver comfort and a reinforced feel.

Give us your thoughts on Peña's kicks on Twitter. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what professional athletes wear on and off the field.

Recommended For You

Aaron Judge Wears Custom New Balances

Francisco Lindor Wears New Balance 'Dad' Shoes