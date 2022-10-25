Aaron Judge Must Decide on Apparel Contract this Winter

After a historic MLB regular season, the ALCS did not go as planned for Aaron Judge. Now that the Houston Astros has swept the New York Yankees, the 30-year-old becomes the hottest free agent on the market.

Judge's baseball contract may not be the only deal he signs this winter. While Judge made home run history this season, he wore an array of different apparel brands.

Judge signed with Adidas in 2018, but that business relationship appears to be on the rocks. Judge regularly wore other brands like Nike and New Balance dating back to last summer.

During what could be his final game in pinstripes, Judge wore custom New Balance cleats which showed love to the Yankees.

New Balance Cleats

Aaron Judge wore a custom pair of the New Balance Fresh Foam 3000V4 cleats. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Keen observes on Twitter often pointed out the different brands Judge has worn over the past year. We have seen the American League Home Run king wear Adidas and Nike batting gloves as well as New Balance cleats with custom paint jobs.

During his last game of the season, Judge wore New Balance Fresh Foam 3000V4 cleats. The artist who customized the cleats made sure to cover up any New Balance branding. Perhaps as part of Judge's contractual obligations.

It is not uncommon for professional athletes to be sneaker free agents. Basketball players do it all the time, most notably Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during the 2002-03 NBA season.

Judge and his agent, Leigh Steinberg, have their work cut out for them this offseason. A massive baseball contract and possibly greater apparel deal could coincide for one wonderful holiday season. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

