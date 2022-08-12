Jordan Brand Announces Major Partnership with College

Skip to main content
Jordan Brand Announces Partnership with Howard University

Howard University will debut its first Jumpman uniforms on August 27, 2022.
© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday marked an exciting new chapter for Jordan Brand and Howard University. The Nike corporation and HBCU announced a 20-year partnership. The partnership aims to elevate Howard University’s athletic department, unlock new opportunities for recruitment and inspire a new generation to dream of excellence. 

In a press release, Jordan Brand President Craig Williams said, “Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As an HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it.”

Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick said, “We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together."

In addition to the partnership with Howard University, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand’s $100M commitment to the Black Community helps advance the work of organizations fighting to create systemic change.

The first Jumpman uniforms for the Howard University athlete program will be revealed on August 27. Previously, the Howard Bison wore Under Armour apparel. It is truly exciting to see what these two parties can create over the next two decades. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

