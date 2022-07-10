Luka Doncic Wears His Jordan Sneakers at Quai 54 in Paris

Skip to main content
Luka Doncic Wears Signature Shoe at Jordan Event in Paris

Luka Doncic Wears Signature Shoe at Jordan Event in Paris

Nike

If you know, you know when it comes to Quai 54. The annual basketball tournament is a summer tradition in Paris, France. Streetballers from all over the world compete under the shadow of the Eifel Tower. 

Since the event is sponsored by Jordan Brand, it only makes sense that some of the company's signature athletes show up to enjoy the festivities. New Orleans Pelicans guard Zion Williamson was there, and so was Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

While both players are superstars, few current NBA players enjoy the global popularity of Doncic. The All-NBA guard used the opportunity to show off a new pair of the Jordan Luka 1s.

Doncic debuted his signature sneaker during the 2022 Western Conference Playoffs in May. Jordan Brand plans to slowly roll out various colorways of the model throughout the summer to build up hype leading into the 2022-23 NBA season.

Aside from seeing some All-Stars hanging out with each other, it is cool to see what they choose to wear off the court. Williamson went with a pair of Air Jordan 1s, while Doncic drove fans nuts with his sneakers that are still hard to get.

Last week, we learned more about Williamson's signature sneakers - the Jordan Zion 2 and the Air Jordan 37. Now, we are getting up close and personal views of the Jordan Luka 1. It is a great time to be a basketball fan and sneakerhead. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Luka Doncic wearing the Jordan Luka 1s.

Luka Doncic wearing the Jordan Luka 1.

