Zion Williamson's Shoes Drop in 'Pelicans' Colorway Tomorrow

Jordan Zion 2 'Pelicans' Colorway Drops Soon

NBA All-Star Zion Williamson's second signature Jordan Brand sneaker releases in 'Pelicans' colorway on November 17.
The New Orleans Pelicans have put the NBA on notice this season. Zion Williamson is back on the court and wrecking every opponent standing in his way. After missing all of the 2021-22 season, Williamson has not missed a beat this year.

Jordan Brand has always recognized Williamson's potential and made a big bet on the young player shortly after his collegiate career with the Duke Blue Devils ended. Earlier this summer, Williamson's second signature shoe, the Jordan Zion 2, launched to critical acclaim from hoopers and sneakerheads.

Despite being only a few months old, the Jordan Zion 2 has been released in a plethora of colorways that combine fun colors with exciting stories. The latest release pays tribute to the team that selected Williamson first in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Jordan Zion 2

View of red, navy, and tan Jordan Zion shoes.

View of the Jordan Zion 2 in the 'Pelicans' colorway.

The Jordan Zion 2 'Pelicans' releases on November 17 for $120. Fans can wait to purchase the shoes at select retailers or go ahead and shop on sneaker resale websites like StockX, eBay, and GOAT.

The textile and leather upper is designed in a smooth Coconut Milk color. The left and right shoes mix Pomegranate and Midnight Navy. Additionally, the back heels include Jumpman and "ZW" logos in a fabric material. Lastly, the rubber outsole completes the New Orleans-inspired look with a traditional Gum color.

Like its namesake, the Jordan Zion 2 is a tank. While most performance basketball shoes aim for a more sleek silhouette, this model is built to support the most powerful players. 

Let us know on Twitter if you plan to purchase a pair of Williamson's signature shoes. In the meantime, stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson reacts after a foul call.
