UCLA Bruins Wearing Zion Williamson's Jordan Brand Shoes

Skip to main content
UCLA Bruins Basketball Wearing Zion Williamson's Shoes

UCLA Bruins Basketball Wearing Zion Williamson's Shoes

The UCLA Bruins will wear the Jordan Zion 2 basketball shoe during the 2022-23 NCAA season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins will wear the Jordan Zion 2 basketball shoe during the 2022-23 NCAA season.

As if the sports calendar could not get any busier, the NCAA basketball season is quickly gearing up. Over the past few weeks, we have seen the most prestigious programs in the country host media days and other exciting events.

When it comes to blueblood basketball teams, the conversation must always begin with the UCLA Bruins. The athletic department has been on a roll with smart hires and savvy business moves.

One of the best decisions ever made in Westwood was signing a six-year, $46.45-million contract with Jordan Brand and Nike in 2020. The American company has supplied the Bruins with the best apparel it has to offer. After the Bruins' team photo shoot, we know what basketball shoes they will wear during the 2022-23 season.

Jordan Zion 2

Blue and White Jordan Zion shoes.

The Jordan Zion 2 in the 'Hope Diamond' colorway.

In addition to other Jordan Brand shoes, the Bruins will primarily wear the Jordan Zion 2 in Bruins colorways this season. The performance basketball shoe is the second installment in Zion Williamson's signature sneaker line.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Jordan Zion 2 first hit shelves in June 2022 for $120. Since then, a plethora of different exciting colorways has enjoyed general releases. Fans can easily purchase a pair on Nike's website.

The new model is lightweight, comfortable, and built to allow Williamson to be fully locked in on the court. Fans can read the complete tech breakdown by clicking here.

It is sure to be an exciting season for the Bruins, as they are preseason ranked No. 8 and bringing back several key players. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com all season long for your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

UCLA Bruins Football Gets Air Jordan 1s

UNC Tar Heels Wearing Luka Doncic's Jordans

Duke Blue Devils Rock Kyrie's Nikes

In This Article (2)

UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson

UCLA basketball team photo.
News

UCLA Bruins Wearing Zion Williamson's Jordan Brand Shoes

By Pat Benson
Green, yellow, and orange Air Jordan shoes.
News

Jayson Tatum's Air Jordan Collection Remains Undefeated

By Pat Benson
Black and sail Nike KD shoes.
News

Kevin Durant's New Shoes Pay Tribute to Classic Nikes

By Pat Benson
Travis Kelce stands on the sideline.
News

Travis Kelce Dominates NFL in Pregame Outfits

By Pat Benson
Kevin Byard runs onto the field.
News

Tennessee Titans Safety Wears Off-White Air Jordans

By Pat Benson
White and black Nike Kobe 9 shoes.
On Court

Five Best Shoes Worn in the NBA Last Night

By Pat Benson
Light green and pink Nike LeBron 20 shoes.
News

Fourteen NBA Rookies Sign Sneaker Deals with Nike

By Pat Benson
Four versions of Reebok Question shoes.
News

Reebok & Panini Honor Allen Iverson with Collaboration

By Pat Benson