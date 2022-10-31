Zion Williamson Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at UCLA Game

There is no denying something special is brewing in Westwood. Since Martin Jarmond was hired as the UCLA Bruins Athletic Director, the program has accelerated in the right direction.

Jarmond has kept the Bruins one step ahead of other NCAA schools through a series of savvy moves. First, the athletic director secured an apparel deal with Jordan Brand and Nike. Then there is the monumental move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten Conference.

Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Voodoo'

Once again, UCLA is the place to be. Just ask NBA All-Star forward Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans were in Los Angeles this past weekend, and Williamson made a quick trip to Pasadena to watch the Bruins play the Stanford Cardinal.

Getting a player of Williamson's caliber to spend his night off at a college football game is a big deal. To add to the excitement, the Jordan Brand signature athlete chose to wear a pair of unreleased Air Jordan shoes to the Rose Bowl.

On Saturday night, Williamson wore the Air Jordan 1 Low in the 'Voodoo' colorway. Below is what fans need to know about the low-top kicks.

Consumer Information

View of the Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Voodoo.' Nike

Earlier this summer, Jordan Brand introduced Williamson's second signature shoe - the Jordan Zion 2. The 'Voodoo' colorway paid tribute to the Big Easy. Accompanying the performance basketball shoe was a special pair of Air Jordan 1 Low shoes in the 'VooDoo' colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Voodoo' releases on November 8, 2022. Fans can purchase the shoes for $170 on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. The earth-toned shoes are constructed using a mix of hemp, canvas, and suede materials.

Although Williamson has had poor luck with injuries as of late, Jordan Brand recognizes the star power forward's incredible potential. Williamson is going to prove a lot of detractors wrong this season, and Jordan Brand is going to ensure he looks good doing it.

