Kobe Bryant's Adidas Shoes Coming Back

The late-great Kobe Bryant was always ahead of his time. Whether it was his training methods, financial investments, or the shoes he wore on his feet - Bryant was several steps ahead of everyone else.

After initially being met with skepticism upon their release, fans have grown to love Bryant's signature sneaker line with Adidas. Formerly known as The Kobe, Adidas has since rebranded the futuristic hoop shoe as The Crazy 1.

Although Adidas has released the model periodically over the years, it has been some time since fans were able to pick up the futuristic hoop shoes. Over two decades after their initial release, fans are more fond of Bryant's Adidas line than ever.

This all comes at a time when fans of the Los Angeles Lakers legend are still hurting from his untimely passing. To add insult to injury, hoopers and sneakerheads alike have had trouble obtaining Bryant's Nike shoes over the past year and a half.

Adidas Crazy 1 'Sunshine.' Adidas

It appears that Bryant's loyal fans might get a shot at purchasing the Adidas Crazy 1 in two colorways. On Adidas' Japan website, two colorways are scheduled to launch soon.

The all-white 'Stormtrooper' colorway is scheduled to release on August 20. Meanwhile, the yellow 'Sunshine' colorway is listed as "coming soon." Fans can pick up the retro hoop shoes for 19,000 yen or $140 USD.

Since February, multiple news outlets have reported that Adidas was bringing back the Crazy 1 in the two colorways, and that seems to be the case. Last month, the 'Stormtrooper' was made available through a raffle at the store END.

The Crazy 1 still is not appearing on the Adidas US website. But it seems like it is only a matter of time until the highly-coveted kicks enjoy a North American release.

The summer of 2000 feels like a lifetime ago. Adidas and Bryant chose the perfect time to debut the superstar's newest signature sneakers. The Lakers made a miraculous comeback in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, which vaulted the team to their first of three consecutive titles.

There is no filling the void left by Bryant. But hopefully, fans will get a chance to buy some nostalgia in the near future. We will keep you updated on the release of the Adidas Crazy 1 as we learn more. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

