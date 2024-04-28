Kyrie Irving Debuts "Mother's Day" Sneakers in 40-Point Game
With the entire basketball world focused on Sunday afternoon's NBA Playoff games, Kyrie Irving showed out. The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 116-111, but that does not take away from Irving's performance.
Irving poured in 40 points and helped the Mavericks climb back from a 31-point deficit. As the Mavericks point guard set social media ablaze with his highlights, he also caught the interest of the sneaker community.
Earlier this season, Irving debuted his first signature sneaker with ANTA. The ANTA KAI 1 has been released in a small handful of colorways, all of which sold out quickly online. Sunday afternoon's kicks should be no different.
Irving debuted the ANTA KAI 1 "Mother's Day" colorway. The design pays tribute to his mother, Elizabeth Irving, from the Lakota people. ANTA has not yet announced an official release date or details, but these heartfelt hoop shoes are expected to hit shelves.
The "Mother's Day" colorway sports a white upper with blue and red detailing. A multicolor ankle collar and gum outsole work in perfect tandem to balance the shoe's classic aesthetic.
While we anxiously await the next ANTA KAI 1 drop, online shoppers can shop Irving's collection on the ANTA website and at KICKS Crew. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all its footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
