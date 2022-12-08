Kyrie Irving Sends Message with his Nike Shoes

After the worst month of his professional career, Kyrie Irving has not missed a game since serving his suspension. Irving has played a huge role in the Brooklyn Nets' turnaround over the last two weeks.

However, Irving did not make it out of the drama unscathed. On Monday, Nike cut ties with the controversial point guard just a few weeks after canceling his signature sneaker line. After a nearly decade-long run of success with Nike, Irving is officially a sneaker free agent.

Naturally, fans were eager to see what shoes Irving would wear tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. Irving led the Nets to victory with 33 points while wearing an older model from his signature line (but with some major adjustments).

Nike Kyrie 3

A detailed view of Kyrie Irving's shoes. © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Irving wore the Nike Kyrie 3 in the 'Raygun' colorway. But Irving tweaked the shoes by using black tape to conceal the Swoosh logos on the sides of the shoe.

Additionally, Irving handwrote the message "I AM FREE" and "Thank you God... I am" on the right shoe. The not-so-subtle statement on the left shoe read, "LOGO HERE."

Irving originally debuted the 'Raygun' colorway in Boston during his one season with the Celtics. The colorway pays tribute to a Nike SB Dunk Low colorway of the same name that was released in 2005.

The Nike Kyrie 3 'Raygun' was released in January 2018 for $120. Before Irving wore the vintage shoes tonight, a new pair costs over $4,000 on sneaker resale websites. It will certainly be interesting to see what Irving does next with his sneakers. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

